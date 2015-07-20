July 20 The following are the top stories on the
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her insistence
that there be no reduction in Greek debt, but said other relief
measures could be discussed. (nyti.ms/1Kfo5vX)
* For Greece, it's the economic equivalent of the Big Bang.
So far, the questions about the tentative Greek bailout deal
have focused on the pact's austere insistence on further cost
cuts and new tax increases. But just as disruptive to Greek life
could be the fundamental changes the pact is demanding in the
cozy old ways that the country conducts business - changes meant
to make Greece a more modern, efficient eurozone economy. (nyti.ms/1CKoeF8)
* Lockheed Martin has agreed to buy Sikorsky, the
maker of the Black Hawk helicopters used by the United States
military, people with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
The deal, which one person said would be worth more than $8
billion, could be announced as soon as Monday. (nyti.ms/1JaDo7L)
* Next week, when Microsoft releases Windows 10,
the latest version of the company's operating system, the
software will offer a mix of the familiar and new to the people
who run earlier versions of it on more than 1.5 billion
computers and other devices. But Microsoft will not charge
customers to upgrade Windows on computers, a shift that shows
how power dynamics in the tech industry have changed. (nyti.ms/1HDGDCs)
