July 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has found a neat
exit from its Mylan NV mess. Teva, an Israeli
pharmaceutical firm, had been locked in a bitter battle to take
over Mylan. Now it has agreed to buy the generic business from
Allergan Plc for $40.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1evy6Hb)
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could pay up
to $105 million in addition to giving authority to an
independent monitor to oversee safety operations, buying back
defective vehicles and paying consumers to participate in a Jeep
recall. (nyti.ms/1Jr8qIO)
* Comcast Corp and Discovery Communications Inc
announced Monday that they had reached a multiyear
agreement over the fees Comcast pays to carry Discovery
networks. (nyti.ms/1I61Xyh)
* McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the owner of Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services and S&P Capital IQ, said on Monday
that it had agreed to buy the financial data and information
provider SNL Financial for $2.2 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1JMTYq9)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)