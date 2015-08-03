Aug 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to unveil his signature climate change policy, a set of Environmental Protection Agency regulations designed to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the nation's power plants. If the plan survives legal challenges, it could lead to the closing of hundreds of polluting coal-fired power plants, freeze future construction of such plants and lead to an explosion in production of wind and solar energy. (nyti.ms/1E4i39X)

* AT&T Inc is making a new nationwide offering, the first of its kind, that combines television and wireless phone service for $200 a month for the first 12 months. The announcement of this package, available to customers starting Aug. 10, came a little more than a week after AT&T closed its $48.5 billion takeover of satellite company DirecTV, forming the country's largest television distributor, with about 26 million subscribers. (nyti.ms/1KKU2MV)

* Microsoft Corp has agreed to invest in Uber Technologies Inc, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as part of a funding round that values the ride-hailing company at around $51 billion. (nyti.ms/1MFzl4x) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)