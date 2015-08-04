Aug 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Puerto Rico defaulted on a $58 million bond payment on Monday, a risky move that seemed to intensify the pressure on creditors for broader debt renegotiation, but might also make future borrowing far more difficult. (nyti.ms/1IIK5NI)

* Alpha Natural Resources, once a powerhouse of the American coal industry, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday so it may emerge from the grip of a $3 billion debt at a time when utilities are switching to natural gas and coal prices are plummeting. (nyti.ms/1E5zjf3)

* Pimco on Monday disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission was considering filing an enforcement action over potential trading infractions that took place during the early days of the Pimco Total Return ETF, which started in February 2012. (nyti.ms/1M8isQO)

* Chinese stock market regulators have suspended more than 30 trading accounts, including one owned by the brokerage unit of the big American hedge fund Citadel, as they continue trying to stabilize the country's volatile markets. (nyti.ms/1MJ2cWx)

* Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications company, said on Monday that it had sold its Here digital mapping unit to a consortium of German automakers for 2.8 billion euros, or about $3 billion. (nyti.ms/1IUYMPN)

* The Irish drug maker Horizon Pharma Plc said on Monday that it would seek a special shareholder meeting to replace the directors of Depomed Inc, its smaller American rival, as it continued to pressure the company to engage in takeover talks. (nyti.ms/1DmbrsU)

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired a longtime deal specialist in the consumer and retail industries to join its mergers practice. The firm said in an internal memorandum on Monday that it had hired Richard Peacock from Goldman Sachs to focus on the two industries. He will serve as a managing director and be based in New York when he joins in October. (nyti.ms/1IIKhwp)

* The Italian investment company Exor said on Monday that it had agreed to acquire PartnerRe Ltd for $6.9 billion in cash, ending a months-long pursuit and a battle with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for the Bermuda insurer. (nyti.ms/1M1RRU9) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)