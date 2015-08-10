Aug 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Trailers and TV ads are tough marketing tools to use in China, but the service Mtime offers packages to help American filmmakers reach a huge, and quickly growing, audience. (nyti.ms/1EiHtAY)

* Finland has a surplus of tech workers, who were left jobless after a series of layoffs at Nokia and Microsoft Corp. How to solve this problem has left policy makers and tech companies trying to turn Nokia's and Microsoft's pain into Finland's gain.(nyti.ms/1TiWd9L)

* Companies without deep pockets and connections are coming up with roundabout ways to get a piece of the action. While other investors paid dearly to buy a piece of Airbnb, Pier 88 did not invest directly in the privately held online home-rental company. Instead, Pier 88 put money into HomeAway, a publicly traded Internet company that competes with Airbnb, but has a market capitalization of just $2.95 billion. (nyti.ms/1DGuRsd)

* Under everyone's noses, the competitive video game scene has gotten huge, with more than 113 million fans globally by some estimates. Still, it has not totally hit the mainstream in most parts of the world. The very name that competitive gaming goes by - e-sports - is enough to send die-hard sports fans into a fury. (nyti.ms/1gW3pNy)

* Ad-blocking software, which allows people to remove online advertising by downloading a plug-in to many popular Internet browsers, will lead to almost $22 billion of lost advertising revenue this year, according to a report put together by Adobe and PageFair, a Dublin-based start-up that helps companies and advertisers recoup some of this lost revenue. (nyti.ms/1L0Cr3P) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)