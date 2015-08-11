BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The majority of Spain's new jobs are part-time and offer low wages, experts say, and some employees are expected to do hours of unpaid work. (nyti.ms/1PhLgF2)
* Google Inc is reorganizing under a new name - Alphabet - and separating its moneymaking businesses from the moonshot ones. (nyti.ms/1TiGqx2)
* Warren Buffett's $354 billion industrial empire, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday that it would buy Precision Castparts Corp for $32 billion. (nyti.ms/1IVc4Wm)
* The investment arm of Guggenheim Partners has agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to disclose a $50 million loan by a client to one of its senior executives. (nyti.ms/1UzYU9p)
* Shake Shack, one of the many upstart burger chains that are redefining the American fast-food hamburger, reported quarterly sales on Monday that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The company's same-store sales, or what it calls "same-shack sales," grew 12.9 percent compared with 4.5 percent in the same quarter last year. (nyti.ms/1IGwpiN)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)