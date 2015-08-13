Aug 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal prosecutors have asked the courts to refuse bail to all five men arrested in connection with a scheme that enabled securities traders to benefit from confidential corporate information in news releases stolen by hackers in Ukraine before the documents were made public. (nyti.ms/1L7eyEO)

* News Corp, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, said on Wednesday that it would take a $371 million write-down on its education division, Amplify, and would move to wind down the production of tablets for school children, a key part of the unit's offering.(nyti.ms/1J0M6Rf)

* In a move that starts a new chapter in the battle over the bailout of the American International Group during the financial crisis, the Justice Department formally appealed a court ruling on Wednesday that said the government's terms for saving the company had been too harsh. (nyti.ms/1UEauQZ)

* Germany softened its resistance to a third bailout package for Greece on Wednesday, raising the chances that a draft plan could be approved in time for the country to make a crucial debt payment next week. (nyti.ms/1Mp5AWO) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)