* Federal prosecutors have asked the courts to refuse bail
to all five men arrested in connection with a scheme that
enabled securities traders to benefit from confidential
corporate information in news releases stolen by hackers in
Ukraine before the documents were made public. (nyti.ms/1L7eyEO)
* News Corp, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, said on
Wednesday that it would take a $371 million write-down on its
education division, Amplify, and would move to wind down the
production of tablets for school children, a key part of the
unit's offering.(nyti.ms/1J0M6Rf)
* In a move that starts a new chapter in the battle over the
bailout of the American International Group during the
financial crisis, the Justice Department formally appealed a
court ruling on Wednesday that said the government's terms for
saving the company had been too harsh. (nyti.ms/1UEauQZ)
* Germany softened its resistance to a third bailout package
for Greece on Wednesday, raising the chances that a draft plan
could be approved in time for the country to make a crucial debt
payment next week. (nyti.ms/1Mp5AWO)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)