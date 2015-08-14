Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced Thursday
afternoon that it was acquiring $16 billion in customer deposits
from GE Capital Bank. The sale of the deposits is the latest
step in General Electric's effort to focus more tightly
* A breakdown at a BP Plc refinery outside Chicago
is sending jolts across the energy markets of the Midwest and
Canada, pushing up gasoline prices even as oil prices over all
* In a surprise decision on Tuesday, China's authorities
began sharply devaluing its currency, the renminbi. The abrupt
move opens a new phase in what some analysts see as a
long-raging global currency war, a development that could leave
the United States exposed and undermine efforts to pull the
* As Americans spend more money on doing things, not buying
things, department stores are losing out. A rebound in overall
spending at retailers, which grew 0.6 percent in July from the
previous month, has eluded department stores, where sales
