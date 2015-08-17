Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Burdened by weaker consumer spending and exports, Japan's
economy contracted in the second quarter, government data showed
on Monday, the first such setback since a short but painful
recession last year. The Cabinet Office said gross domestic
product fell at an annualized rate of 1.6 percent in the three
months through June. (nyti.ms/1Nch8ga)
* Chancellor Angela Merkel said she expected the
International Monetary Fund to participate in the new bailout
for Greece as Germany's Parliament prepared to vote on the
package this week. (nyti.ms/1K12pmc)
* A position paper that appeared on Donald Trump's website
centered on three principles: building a wall on the border and
getting the Mexican government to help pay for it; enforcing the
law; and making economic improvements. (nyti.ms/1hhfPjd)
* The National Security Agency's ability to spy on vast
quantities of Internet traffic passing through the United States
has relied on its extraordinary, decades-long partnership with a
single company: the telecom giant AT&T Inc. While it has
been long known that American telecommunications companies
worked closely with the spy agency, newly disclosed NSA
documents show that the relationship with AT&T has been
considered unique and especially productive. (nyti.ms/1DYIdQT)
* When Apple Inc introduced its new streaming
service, Apple Music, at the end of June, one of the big
questions hanging over it was whether it could compete with
outlets like Spotify to deliver blockbuster results for big new
albums. In Apple Music's first major test, the answer is a
qualified yes. Dr. Dre's album "Compton: A Soundtrack" had 25
million streams around the world in its first week, and also
sold nearly half a million downloads through Apple's iTunes
store, Apple executives said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1NzTqHA)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)