Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve officials are struggling to get comfortable with the persistent sluggishness of price inflation as they move toward raising interest rates later this year. (nyti.ms/1TUDR4z)

- With oil prices collapsing and companies in retrenchment, a federal auction for drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday attracted the lowest interest from producers since 1986. (nyti.ms/1NmsQ7Y)

- The district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles said Wednesday that background checks used by Uber Technologies Inc failed to uncover the criminal records of 25 drivers in the two cities. (nyti.ms/1hNtKNN)

- McDonald's Corp long ago went global. Lately, the anti-McDonald's campaign has started following it around the world. The union-led effort to raise wages and organize workers at fast-food chains in the United States is expanding its focus beyond organized protests at home. (nyti.ms/1E6KBFp) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)