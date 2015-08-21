Aug 21 The following are the top stories on the
- Stock markets around the world plummeted on Thursday,
signaling that investors have not gotten over the shock of
China's devaluation last week and remain nervous about the
health of the global economy. (nyti.ms/1WIsHPa)
- Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece called Thursday
for new national elections in a bid to consolidate his power and
press ahead with the 86 billion euro bailout plan he agreed to
with European creditors. (nyti.ms/1fu7MxB)
- Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which on Tuesday won regulatory
approval for the first pill to aid a woman's sex drive, will be
acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International for
about $1 billion in cash. (nyti.ms/1PpfBRn)
- Less than a week after emerging as a big investor in Sysco
Corp, the activist investor Nelson Peltz has gained
seats on the food service company's board. Sysco said on
Thursday that it had added Peltz and Josh Frank, another
executive at Trian Fund Management, as its newest corporate
directors. (nyti.ms/1EGyZni)
