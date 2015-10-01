Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the
- The Mexican government put five oil production blocks up
for auction on Wednesday and awarded three, a much more
successful outcome than the first such auction in July. This was
well above the average for similar auctions in Latin America. (nyti.ms/1VoF4SB)
- The slump in China's sprawling manufacturing sector
continued to worsen in September, data released on Thursday
showed, the latest sign that the country's economic slowdown
appears to be sharpening. (nyti.ms/1iMYAX7)
- Trade ministers for the United States and 11 other Pacific
nations gathered in Atlanta on Wednesday to try to reach
agreement on the largest regional free-trade pact ever. But
differences persist, and antitrade blasts from American
presidential candidates have not eased prospects for any deal.
(nyti.ms/1hcunQ1)
- A court on Wednesday postponed the trial of two French
executives from Uber who are facing criminal charges of
illegally organizing taxi services through the company's
low-cost UberPop service. (nyti.ms/1P6yVoT)
- The head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday that global growth would probably be weaker this year
as the world economy confronts a host of problems, including a
refugee crisis in Europe, an economic slowdown in China and a
pending rise in United States interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LltkLT)
- The mining giant Rio Tinto said Wednesday that it
had agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in an Australian coal
mine for $606 million as it seeks to reduce debt by selling
assets as commodity prices are mired in a global slump. (nyti.ms/1KSXosK)
