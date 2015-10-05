Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen AG began installing software devised to cheat on emissions tests in 2008 after realizing that a new diesel engine, developed at great expense, could not meet pollution standards in the United States and other countries, people with knowledge of the automaker's internal inquiry said on Sunday. (nyti.ms/1M5tYff)

- The 2008 financial crisis convinced most people in the world of central banking that it would be a good idea to try to prevent that kind of thing from happening again. But policy makers have made little progress in figuring out how they might actually do so, a troubling reality highlighted at a conference that ended over the weekend at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. (nyti.ms/1Oea3ed)

- An investor group led by Ryan Kavanaugh reached a deal to acquire all of Relativity Media's assets except its television business, Relativity said. (nyti.ms/1j8NVqn)

- Albertsons Companies Inc, one of the biggest supermarket chains in the United States, set the price range for its initial public offering on Friday, saying it plans to raise as much as $1.9 billion. (nyti.ms/1iXI0Up)