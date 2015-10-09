Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the
- Just days after Fiat Chrysler
autoworkers soundly rejected a contract proposal, union
negotiators reached a new four-year deal with the company that
would give entry-level workers larger raises, effectively
providing them a path to equal pay with longtime employees. (nyti.ms/1OpfKGo)
- Federal and California regulators have begun an
investigation into a second computer program in Volkswagen's
diesel cars that also affects the operation of the
cars' emission controls. (nyti.ms/1Opg8EM)
- The man known as the bond king, William Gross, is suing
Pimco, the company that he built into one of the largest asset
managers in the world, in an effort to repair the damage that
was done to his reputation in the year before and after he was
fired from Pimco. (nyti.ms/1ZjayZP)
- Governor Jerry Brown of California signed legislation on
Thursday that bans plastic microbeads, giving his state one of
the country's strongest laws against the tiny abrasives used in
exfoliators and other products. (nyti.ms/1Mhyfb6)
- Jack Dorsey, Twitter Inc's co-founder and newly
reappointed chief executive, addressed marketers for the first
time at an event in New York on Thursday to show off the
company's array of video advertising products - and only vaguely
alluded to what Twitter could mean for them. (nyti.ms/1JW0JW5)
