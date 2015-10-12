Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The International Monetary Fund, the host of last week's meetings in Peru, and the first line of defense in bailing out emerging-market nations that run short of cash, has said that the Federal Reserve should refrain from an interest rate increase in light of the weak global economy.(nyti.ms/1OvzMz1)

- ChemRisk is locked in a legal fight with two activists who published an unpaid article in The Huffington Post about the company's work related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. (nyti.ms/1R6n8FM)

- Mississippi, which has some of the highest rates of attrition from the insurance marketplace this year, is symbolic of the challenge facing the exchanges: keeping the customers they have. (nyti.ms/1OvAFHH)

- On Monday, Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop will introduce legislation to legalize the use of all short-term sleepover web services, like Airbnb and HomeAway. The law is expected to be approved by November. (nyti.ms/1Pp2Hp5)

- Under pressure from the British government, the LetterOne Group, an investment vehicle led by the Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, said on Sunday that it had sold oil and natural gas assets in the British North Sea for about $750 million to Ineos, a Switzerland-based petrochemical company with no previous experience operating oil and gas fields. (nyti.ms/1GDIeWg) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)