Oct 13 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev has stepped up the pressure
on SABMiller Plc, raising its takeover bid again in
hopes of enticing its brewing rival to come to the bargaining
table, saying it was willing to pay as much as $103 billion in a
complicated cash-and-stock deal. (nyti.ms/1GF4Upa)
- Fortress Investment Group LLC will close down its
$1.6 billion flagship hedge fund following heavy losses and
investor withdrawals, according to two people briefed on the
matter. (nyti.ms/1RDIATe)
- Dell Inc, who is set to buy storage provider EMC
Corp for $67 billion sees the acquisition helping Dell
adapt to a changing tech landscape. (nyti.ms/1jtN7Mw)
- The New York attorney general has begun an inquiry into
Turing Pharmaceuticals, whose fiftyfold overnight increase in
the price of a 62-year-old infection drug stoked a backlash
against high pharmaceutical prices. (nyti.ms/1R88gXi)
- James E. Staley, a former senior investment banker at
JPMorgan Chase, has emerged as a leading candidate to
take the top job at British banking giant Barclays Plc,
people briefed on the bank's plans said. (nyti.ms/1OyoVEj)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)