Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The daily fantasy sports website DraftKings defied an
order from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to quit operating
immediately within the state and accepted entries into its
contests for the weekend. (nyti.ms/1PB6u2A)
- For the most part, owners are not required to have repairs
made to Volkswagen cars whose emissions systems were
modified to cheat federal tests.(nyti.ms/1MxMhFF)
- Deutsche Bank said that it would split its
investment bank in two and overhaul its top management as the
lender, Germany's largest, tried to overcome legal problems and
address criticism that it was inefficient. As part of the
reorganization, several top executives will leave, including two
who were criticized for their handling of accusations that
Deutsche Bank colluded with other banks to rig benchmark
interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LF2jkL)
- The retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc forecast
lackluster sales growth for this year and a steep profit dip for
next, in part because costs are climbing sharply as sales are
flat. (nyti.ms/1Lx5O9i)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)