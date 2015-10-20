Oct 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Justin Trudeau unseated the Conservative prime minister,
Stephen Harper, in a sweeping victory for the Liberal Party in
Canada.(nyti.ms/1OOfCAp)
- An economics professor has filed a lawsuit against
Citigroup Inc accusing the bank of using an unusual
federal tax break during the financial crisis to avoid paying
$800 million in New York State taxes.(nyti.ms/1Nl9fmx)
- Four days after its new chief executive, Oscar Munoz, was
hospitalized, United Continental Holdings Inc said it
appointed its general council, Brett Hart, as acting chief.(nyti.ms/1NRKf9o)
- The British bank Barclays Plc said on Monday that
it had agreed to pay $325 million to settle two lawsuits related
to the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities in the
United States.(nyti.ms/1Nl9yxD)
- Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village, the largest
apartment complex in Manhattan, is expected to be sold for more
than $5.3 billion to Blackstone Group LP, an agreement
that will preserve nearly half the 11,232-unit complex for
middle-class families, according to officials involved in the
negotiations.(nyti.ms/1PCZGBz)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)