- The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday urged Congress to help
debt-stricken Puerto Rico, saying the U.S. commonwealth needs
the ability to file for bankruptcy protection, changes to
Medicaid funding and access to the Earned Income Tax Credit. (nyti.ms/1kttkgZ)
- A report from Citron Research, which all but called
Valeant the pharmaceutical equivalent of Enron, set in
motion a tidal wave of selling on Wednesday. At one point,
shares of Valeant were down as much as 40 percent. (nyti.ms/1RpzZTE)
- In an important breakthrough for Chinese industry and
global influence, the British and Chinese governments agreed on
Wednesday to give China a substantial stake in the British
nuclear industry, both as an investor and as a contractor. (nyti.ms/1GVkfCc)
- Buyout firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is taking part in a
$50 million investment led by KKR & Co in Cohera
Medical, a Pittsburgh-based start-up focused on creating
adhesives that can replace surgical sutures. As part of the
investment, Ali Satvat, a director at KKR who led the
transaction, will join Cohera's board. (nyti.ms/1OJSioU)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)