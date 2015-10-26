Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Japan's economy has contracted so many times in the last
few years that the meaning of recession has started to blur. If
an economy is shrinking almost as often as it is growing, what
does any single downturn say about its health? Now Japan appears
to be faltering again. (nyti.ms/1Lw8Mgz)
- Facebook's rocky experience since it brought
stripped-down Internet access to India shows that good
intentions and technological savvy are not enough. (nyti.ms/1MNQWmZ)
- The Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, said he would
decide whether Southeast Asia's largest economy would join the
United States-led Pacific trade agreement after his meeting with
President Barack Obama at the White House on Monday. (nyti.ms/1GrXKdy)
- Russian submarines and spy ships are aggressively
operating near the vital undersea cables that carry almost all
global Internet communications, raising concerns among some
American military and intelligence officials that the Russians
might be planning to attack those lines in times of tension or
conflict. (nyti.ms/1k3UpXp)
- A person briefed on the Volkswagen inquiry
said it is going beyond those responsible for installing illegal
software to include managers who may have learned of the
deception and failed to take appropriate action. (nyti.ms/206IadG)
