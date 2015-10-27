Oct 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker admitted his guilt in taking confidential documents from an employee at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who also agreed to plead guilty. (nyti.ms/1KC360H)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals said in a conference call that its accounting was legal in connection with the pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services.(nyti.ms/1Xv2lQh)

- President Joko Widodo of Indonesia met with President Obama in Washington and said his country would eventually join the Trans-Pacific Partnership. (nyti.ms/1GFevBM)

- United Automobile Workers leaders from General Motors plants nationwide will gather Wednesday in Detroit to learn details of a tentative agreement reached with GM late Sunday that covers about 52,000 employees. If the union leaders approve, the deal would next be voted on by GM's UAW members. (nyti.ms/1ibvQXx)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc applied to federal regulators on Monday for permission to test drones for home delivery and for use at its distribution centers and stores. In pushing ahead with drone technology, the company follows Amazon, which has been trumpeting its "Prime Air" drone delivery plans since 2013. (nyti.ms/1WeOafJ)

