Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Leaders of the United Automobile Workers approved a
tentative four-year deal with General Motors that
includes a more lucrative signing bonus than what Fiat Chrysler
workers were given, and $1.9 billion in new
investments that will retain or create 3,300 jobs at a dozen
G.M. sites. (nyti.ms/1P6KdJF)
- Deutsche Bank AG, the German financial giant
with a big presence on Wall Street, is close to settling one of
the many government investigations it currently faces. In a deal
that is expected to be announced as soon as next week, Deutsche
Bank would pay at least $200 million to resolve investigations
into its dealings with countries like Iran and Syria, according
to officials briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1LYXCPm)
- The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, after a two-day
meeting of its policy-making committee, that it would keep rates
near zero for now, as expected, but it added an unusually
explicit statement that it would consider raising rates at its
final meeting of the year in mid-December. (nyti.ms/1RCvGUX)
- European policy makers moved ahead on Wednesday with plans
to begin subjecting cars to on-the-road testing of exhaust
emissions, rather than rely solely on laboratory tests. (nyti.ms/1GxXUQJ)
- Hyatt Hotels Corp is in talks to acquire Starwood
Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, two people briefed on
the matter said, a combination that would create one of the
largest lodging chains in the world. Hyatt is preparing a
cash-and-stock bid that could be announced within the next few
weeks, said the people, who requested anonymity because the
talks are private. The discussions may yet fall apart, they
said. (nyti.ms/1jSQ3TA)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)