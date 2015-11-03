Nov 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that it had discovered emissions-cheating software on more Volkswagen AG and Audi cars than previously disclosed and, for the first time, also found the illegal software in one of the carmaker's high-end Porsche models. (nyti.ms/1HnTcQh)

* The billionaire hedge fund investor George Soros has withdrawn $490 million from a new investment fund set up by William Gross. (nyti.ms/1LNbqyD)

* WeWork, which rents out offices and desks to freelancers and budding companies, has been on a fund-raising tear. In just five years, the New York-based start-up has raised $1 billion, achieving a valuation of $10 billion. Now, WeWork is seeking a new type of capital, another $750 million in debt. (nyti.ms/1WsN2KM)

* The teenage-fashion retailer, American Eagle Outfitters , is set to acquire the high-end men's wear label Todd Snyder for $11 million, shifting away from the "fast fashion" wars. (nyti.ms/1XL3JOQ)

* Amazon.com Inc is offering better benefits to its 222,000 employees. Amazon employees on Monday learned that birth mothers would now get 20 weeks of leave and fathers would get up to six weeks. The company is also opening its first physical book store on Tuesday in the University Village mall in Seattle. (nyti.ms/1Pius2f) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)