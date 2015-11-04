Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the
* Verizon Communications Inc has signed an exclusive
content and marketing partnership with the National Basketball
Association that will bring daily league highlights, new
original series and access to some live games to its new mobile
video streaming service Go90. (nyti.ms/1NcYEHy)
* Honda Motor Company Ltd dropped the embattled
manufacturer Takata Corp as its airbag supplier,
concluding that the company, its longtime partner, had
"misrepresented and manipulated test data." (nyti.ms/1RPpxVD)
* The public debut of Japan Post Holdings Co, the
largest initial public offering in the world so far this year,
is providing a major test of a government effort to energize the
stock market and the broader economy. (nyti.ms/1H605ed)
* Turing Pharmaceuticals, which ignited a firestorm by
acquiring a 62-year-old drug and increasing its price 50-fold
overnight, said it would lower the price somewhat by the end of
the year and take steps to broaden financial support to
patients. (nyti.ms/1PljZTM)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)