Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York attorney general has begun an investigation of Exxon Mobil Corp to determine whether the company lied to the public about the risks of climate change or to investors about how such risks might hurt the oil business. (nyti.ms/1Osgw7n)

- European Union officials on Thursday put a positive economic spin on the bloc's refugee crisis. In a forecast, officials predicted that the 3 million migrants expected over the next three years would provide at least a small lift - a net gain of perhaps a quarter of 1 percent to the European economy by 2017. (nyti.ms/1L0kMDr)

- In an effort to appease young investment bankers over the last few years, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their salaries and gave them Saturdays off. Goldman Sachs announced on Thursday a three-part initiative to reduce analysts' temptation to leave the bank after two years for private equity, hedge funds or the corporate world. (nyti.ms/1LTHHnR)

- A jury in Manhattan on Thursday found two former London traders, Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, guilty in the first convictions in the United States stemming from the global investigation into the rigging of an interest rate benchmark known as Libor. (nyti.ms/1NST93F)

- William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, continued to press senior bankers to clean up the culture of their firms so that they can avoid the sort of recent scandals that have undermined the reputations of big banks. (nyti.ms/1LTJfy8) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)