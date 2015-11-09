Nov 9 The following are the top stories on the
- Volkswagen AG's recent disclosure that it
reported false fuel economy and carbon dioxide readings to
European regulators was prompted by an internal whistle-blower,
the company said on Sunday. Efforts to discover who was
responsible for misconduct at the German carmaker have been
hampered by a culture of silence and a fear of delivering bad
news to superiors. (nyti.ms/1NDLB6C)
- Egyptian military intelligence on Sunday detained an
investigative journalist who is also the founder of Egypt's
premier human rights group on charges of publishing false news,
raising alarms about attempts to suppress domestic dissent as
the government grapples with questions about the crash of a
Russian passenger jet. (nyti.ms/1GS9iXJ)
- Even as they emerge from the post-financial-crisis haze,
bankers are seeing few signs that their institutions and their
bonuses will stage a full recovery anytime soon. Bonuses in the
financial industry this year are expected to fall 5 to 10
percent, according to an annual report being released Monday by
the compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates. It is the
first year since 2011 that compensation for the industry as a
whole is expected to drop. (nyti.ms/1PjZdFu)
- Successful stations are venturing into online streaming,
but also playing to traditional strengths like thoughtfully
curating playlists and championing new artists. (nyti.ms/1kjOTkd)
- David Harleston, an executive who serves as general
counsel for media company Al Jazeera America, has helped oversee
lawsuits against DirecTV and Al Gore. There are
wrongful-termination cases brought by former employees who
accuse the news channel of fostering a sexist and anti-Semitic
environment. But according to court officials, there are no
records that indicate Harleston is licensed to practice law in
New York State, where Al Jazeera America has its headquarters.
He has also not been admitted in any other jurisdiction,
according to research by The New York Times. (nyti.ms/1Mu5lZI)
