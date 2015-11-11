Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The New York State attorney general on Tuesday ordered the
two biggest daily fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and
FanDuel, to stop accepting bets from New York residents, saying
their games constituted illegal gambling under state law. (nyti.ms/1kogRLK)
- The U.S. Justice Department said that it would seek to
block United Airlines from further expanding its hold
at Newark Liberty International Airport because the carrier
already has a near monopoly there.(nyti.ms/1QhiK9M)
- Molson Coors Brewing Company is close to an
agreement to buy the rest of MillerCoors from SABMiller Plc
. (nyti.ms/1QtLPOC)
- Michael Pearson, the embattled chief executive of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, sought to reassure
investors that the once highflying company still had a solid
future despite a steep fall in its stock price and growing
questions about its business model and debt levels. (nyti.ms/1WM2F0a)
- Neel Kashkari, who oversaw the government's bailout of the
banking industry as a Treasury official in the George Bush and
Obama administrations, was named the next president of the
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1WM3NAL)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)