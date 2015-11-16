REFILE-BRIEF-AXA says good sales momentum, regulation make it right time to float U.S. unit
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other
- An American Action Network-sponsored ad during the Republican presidential debate last Tuesday attacks the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency created with Elizabeth Warren's strong backing, for its efforts to restrict arbitration in corporate America. (nyti.ms/1NyRhud)
- The Weinstein Company on Sunday confirmed it will lay off at least 50 of its more than 200 employees, mostly in its film division. (nyti.ms/1NyRNZ8)
- The nation's second-largest for-profit college operator, Education Management Corporation, is expected to agree to pay nearly $90 million to settle a case accusing it of compensating employees based on how many students they enrolled, encouraging hyper aggressive boiler room tactics to increase revenue. (nyti.ms/1QFX4DM)
- The Japanese economy deteriorated more severely than expected in the third quarter, government data released on Monday showed, extending a downturn into a second consecutive three-month period and putting the country in technical recession. (nyti.ms/1QFX5Y6) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
