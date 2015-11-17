Nov 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The black population of Baltimore is double that of the white population. Yet in 2013, banks made more than twice as many mortgage loans to whites in the city as they did to blacks, according to a new study that will be released on Tuesday by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a consumer advocacy group. (nyti.ms/20YkjgO)

- American and French officials say there is still no definitive evidence to back up their presumption that the terrorists who massacred 129 people in Paris used new, difficult-to-crack encryption technologies to organize the plot.(nyti.ms/20YkuIP)

- The for-profit college operator Education Management Corp will forgive loans to about 80,000 former students nationwide as part of an agreement with state attorneys general resulting from a multiyear investigation of the company's aggressive recruitment practices. (nyti.ms/20YkEjD)

- Some of the richest investors on Wall Street, including Daniel Loeb, David Einhorn and William Ackman, lost billions of dollars in the last quarter because the shares of the companies they placed bullish bets on plummeted over the summer and fall. (nyti.ms/20Yl09R)

- Pandora Media announced on Monday that it intended to acquire the assets of Rdio, a highly regarded but struggling online radio service, for $75 million in cash. (nyti.ms/20Ylg8I) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)