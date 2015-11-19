UPDATE 2-Oil rises on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
* But soaring U.S. oil output weighs on market (Updates prices)
Nov 19 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Square Inc priced its initial public offering at $9 after it was unable to get demand from investors within the $11 to $13 range it was seeking. (nyti.ms/1I0fgRn)
- Pfizer Inc is nearing a deal to buy Allergan Plc , a rival drug maker that has its headquarters in Ireland, for as much as $150 billion, potentially helping the company move its corporate citizenship abroad and reduce its tax bill, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1I0fqrX)
- Leaders of United Automobile Workers union said on Wednesday that a slight majority of workers at Ford Motor Co have so far voted against a proposed new labor agreement. (nyti.ms/1I0fzvi)
- Robert Dall, an investment banker and pioneer of the mortgage bond market on Wall Street, died on Sunday at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. He was 81. (nyti.ms/1PBhfTW)
- The New York attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has named two top lieutenants, who will split oversight of criminal and civil cases brought by the office. (nyti.ms/1PBhhv9) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,387 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.