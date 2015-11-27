Nov 27 The following are the top stories on The
- The once-booming gambling industry in Macau now confronts
an array of obstacles, ranging from restrictive local policies
to China's economic slowdown and crackdown on corruption. (nyti.ms/1HrlWgG)
- Luis Stuhlberger, whose fund has had a remarkable run in
Brazil, has grown increasingly bearish about his country's
economic outlook. (nyti.ms/1HrmfrI)
- Canada's new Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has moved
climate change policy to the top of the country's political
agenda after it spent nearly a decade as an afterthought. (nyti.ms/1HrmRgY)
- In April, Republicans newly in control of Congress
celebrated their agreement on a plan to save $5 trillion. Yet as
the year closes, Congress instead is planning to repeal one of
the few spending cuts it has passed into law since approving
that budget resolution - $3 billion over a decade from subsidies
for crop insurers. (nyti.ms/1HrndEq)
- Amid a building boom, New York has seen an increase in
fatalities and injuries which have mostly affected undocumented
immigrant laborers and far exceeded the rate of new
construction. (nyti.ms/1HrnI1f)
