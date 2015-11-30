Nov 30 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- More people shopped online over the Thanksgiving weekend than in brick-and-mortar stores, according to a closely watched survey released by retail's biggest trade group, the National Retail Federation. (nyti.ms/1RfTT5X)

- On Jan 6, at participating stores, Marvel will give away a 32-page comic that reprints 14 of the homage covers. "The hip-hop variants were a really special initiative that caught fire in the outside world," said Axel Alonso, the editor in chief of Marvel. (nyti.ms/1RfU6Gk)

- In an effort to remake itself once again, Nokia has turned to manufacturing the telecom equipment that powers the mobile networks of global carriers like Deutsche Telekom and China Mobile. That strategy will soon face its biggest test when Nokia completes its $16.6 billion takeover of its Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent in early 2016. (nyti.ms/1RfUfcE)

- Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday that he would retire from professional basketball after the end of this season, his 20th in the N.B.A. (nyti.ms/1RfUpAI)

- U.S. President Obama and more than 100 world leaders will convene with thousands of diplomats on Monday on the outskirts of Paris to open two weeks of intense negotiations aimed at forging an accord that could begin to avert the most devastating effects of global warming and redefine the economy of the 21st century. (nyti.ms/1RfUvbN) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)