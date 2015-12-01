Dec 1 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Thanks to the legacy of military rule and a culture of breaking rules of all sorts, Argentina has become one of the best places on earth to find people who could show you how. "Cheating the system is part of the Argentine mentality," said Cesar Cerrudo, an Argentine security researcher. (nyti.ms/1StfAOe)

- The Chinese renminbi was anointed as one of the world's elite currencies on Monday, a milestone decision by the International Monetary Fund that underscores the country's rising financial and economic heft. (nyti.ms/1StfGWi)

- VTech, a Hong Kong-based maker of digital toys for children said it had been hacked, putting the personal information of five million people, including children, at risk. (nyti.ms/1StfUwn)

- As authorities around the globe grapple with the threat of terrorism, Governor Andrew Cuomo is preparing to impose new regulations on New York State banks to prevent illicit money from flowing through Wall Street and into the hands of militants and criminals. (nyti.ms/1StfW7u)

- One of the largest gatherings of world leaders in history began a multinational effort Monday toward forging what many called the planet's last, best hope to stave off the worst consequences of climate change. (nyti.ms/1Stg1bu)

(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)