Dec 2 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, announced on Tuesday that he and his wife would give 99 percent of their Facebook shares "during our lives" - holdings currently worth more than $45 billion - to charitable purposes. (nyti.ms/21u2iHf)

- The board of Yahoo will discuss potentially selling off the beleaguered Internet company's core business during a series of meetings this week, people briefed on the plans said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/21u2l5X)

- Puerto Rico avoided its first major default by making payments of $354 million on its debt on Tuesday, but the island's governor said he had already taken steps to halt certain payments on other debt coming due on Jan. 1. (nyti.ms/21u2t5z)

- Volkswagen successfully lobbied to remove two key parts of Europe's forthcoming auto emissions tests, an internal email shows, including a provision to measure the significant pollution released when an engine is started but hasn't yet warmed up. (nyti.ms/21u2Dtv)

- A group called Global Energy Balance Network, led by scientists and created by Coca-Cola, announced this week that it was shutting down after months of pressure from public health authorities who said the group's mission was to play down the link between soft drinks and obesity. (nyti.ms/21u2FBT)

(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)