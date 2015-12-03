Dec 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said on Wednesday that economic conditions were ripe for the Fed to start raising its benchmark interest rate this month, a move that appears all but inevitable barring a sharp change in the economic weather. (nyti.ms/1YJG2Hi)

- A federal judge has broken with what has been standard practice in the government's multiyear crackdown on insider trading in the hedge fund industry by sentencing a major cooperating witness to spend time in federal prison as opposed to a probationary sentence. (nyti.ms/1YJG55I)

- About 30 food companies on Wednesday announced plans to add scanable codes to their packaging that consumers could use to get information about ingredients, allergens and nutrition. (nyti.ms/1YJGHs6)

- New official data showed that the Eurozone's dangerously low inflation rate remained at an annual pace of 0.1 percent in November. The European Central Bank's policy board is expected to expand the stimulus program that it began in March - so far with little to show for it. (nyti.ms/1YJIfT5)

- Andre Esteves, long the force behind BTG Pactual , ceded financial control in the firm he founded to a group of seven partners, the Brazilian investment bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1YJIjlQ)