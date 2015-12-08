Dec 8 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Procter & Gamble, the biggest advertiser in the world, announced on Monday it was moving the bulk of its North American media buying and planning business to Omnicom from Publicis Groupe, in a sweeping change that underscores the broader upheaval in the ad industry. (nyti.ms/1RBswU3)

- Export Import Bank, the 81-year-old agency that helps finance many American exports reopened for new business on Monday, ending a five-month hiatus forced by conservative Republicans who have condemned the bank as a prime example of corporate welfare and so-called crony capitalism. (nyti.ms/1RBsE5O)

- The government of Japan said on Tuesday that the economy grew at a relatively robust pace last quarter, reversing a more pessimistic estimate it published three weeks ago. (nyti.ms/1RBsJ9L)

- Addressing concerns about the health of Sumner Redstone, Viacom's 92-year-old executive chairman, its chief executive said on Monday that Redstone had an "incredible will to live and enjoyment of life with some physical disabilities." (nyti.ms/1RBsRpH)

- JAB Holding Company - the investment arm of Reimann family of Europe - announced on Monday that it will acquire Keurig Green Mountain coffee for $13.9 billion in an all-cash deal. JAB will lead an investor group to acquire Keurig for $92 a share in cash, a premium of 78 percent. (nyti.ms/1RBt3FE) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)