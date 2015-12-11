Dec 11 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The chairman of Volkswagen said on Thursday that the decision by employees to cheat on emissions tests was made more than a decade ago, after they realized they could not meet United States clean air standards legally. (nyti.ms/1HXR1sv)

- As part of a $70 million settlement with federal regulators, Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday that it would overhaul its operations to ensure disclosure of deaths and injuries tied to potential defects in its vehicles. (nyti.ms/1HXR07P)

- Over the past two years, aviation experts and regulators have become increasingly concerned about the growing number of drones flying near airports and the risks they could potentially create for aviation safety. Last Saturday, for instance, a California Highway Patrol helicopter nearly crashed into a drone and the pilot avoided a collision only because he veered away. (nyti.ms/1HXR3k1)

- The House is expected to approve bipartisan trade and customs legislation on Friday that would empower the administration to more forcefully counter unfair trading practices, though the measure's provisions against suspected currency manipulation by other countries fell short of demands from critics in both parties. (nyti.ms/1HXR8Ep)

- The commissioners of Port Authority agreed on Thursday to a deal that would reduce the proposed rent that two Murdoch corporations would pay at the World Trade Center by $155 million. Leaders of the Port Authority said they would provide part of that rent subsidy, breaking a pledge that its board made in 2010. (nyti.ms/1HXRafI)