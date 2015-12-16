Dec 16 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Speaker Paul Ryan told the Republican Party's rank and file on Tuesday night that a deal had been reached on a $1.1 trillion spending measure, but Democrats said negotiations on the bill had not been finished. (nyti.ms/1MgfyUL)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Walgreens Boot Alliance have agreed to distribute Valeant's drugs through Walgreens stores in a new way, and in some cases, for lower prices, the companies announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1YfvSBo)

- European officials approved long-awaited data protection regulations on Tuesday, the latest effort in the region to give people a greater say over how their digital information is collected and managed. The changes, expected to go into effect by early 2017, would put into law across the 28-member European Union some policies now enforced after court rulings or in specific countries only. (nyti.ms/1Ovtzj1)

- On Tuesday, Sirius XM announced that it had renewed its contract with Howard Stern, extending his show for five years and ending speculation on Wall Street about whether Stern would abandon satellite radio for some other new media frontier. (nyti.ms/1JaZwLQ)

- Global Payments Inc said on Tuesday that it planned to buy Heartland Payment Systems, a fellow payment processor focused on small to midsize businesses, for about $4.3 billion in cash and stock. (nyti.ms/1Zb9B4z) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)