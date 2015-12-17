Dec 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would raise
short-term interest rates for the first time since the financial
crisis, a decision it described as a vote of confidence in the
American economy even as much of the rest of the world
struggles. (nyti.ms/1Midnjp)
- General Electric Co, the nation's largest
industrial company, expects next year to be one of economic
uncertainty, geopolitical turmoil and slow growth. But despite
the tentative business environment, Jeffrey Immelt, the chief
executive, said Wednesday that GE should deliver double-digit
gains in earnings per share in 2016. (nyti.ms/1RTc1Tw)
- European anti-fraud investigators said on Wednesday that
they were looking into whether Volkswagen AG misused
hundreds of millions of dollars in low-interest loans -
threatening a significant source of funding for the
crisis-struck automaker. (nyti.ms/1O9Blov)
- Third Avenue Management negotiated an agreement with the
Securities and Exchange Commission over its abrupt decision to
block investors in its stricken junk bond fund from taking out
their money. (nyti.ms/1UCcU26)
- Steven Spielberg said on Wednesday that he and his
DreamWorks Studios would join Participant Media, Reliance
Entertainment and Entertainment One Ltd to form an
entertainment company called Amblin Partners to produce movies,
television shows and digital content. (nyti.ms/1RTcjK1)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)