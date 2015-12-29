Dec 29 The following are the top stories on the
- The United States Department of Homeland Security said
airport screeners may soon start accepting only licenses that
meet federal standards, despite resistance from privacy
advocates. (nyti.ms/1Jd3Pf4)
- U.S. Hedge fund managers have stunned investors with the
depth of their losses this year, and pressure to perform better
will be intense heading into 2016. (nyti.ms/1mfrB00)
- Pressured by low oil prices and costly wars in the Middle
East, Saudi Arabia announced a sharp reduction in its 2016
budget on Monday to control a worsening deficit, which is
steadily draining the kingdom's financial reserves. (nyti.ms/1IAacsB)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, a drug
company whose business model has been under siege, announced on
Monday that Michael Pearson, its chairman and chief executive,
was on medical leave and that a team of executives would run the
company while he was out. (nyti.ms/1OvLjka)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)