- The Justice Department sued German automaker Volkswagen AG
in federal court on Monday, saying that the company
installed illegal devices in nearly 600,000 diesel engine
systems to impair emissions controls, increasing harmful air
pollution. (nyti.ms/1Z46MFP)
- Documents on Takata Corp emails, unsealed as part
of a lawsuit, show discussions about dressing up data at the
airbag supplier, which is under fire for defective devices. (nyti.ms/1PHa0HN)
- Puerto Rico defaulted on about $174 million of debt
payments on Monday, as planned, stripping cash away from its
lower-ranked creditors so that higher-ranked creditors could be
paid in full. (nyti.ms/1JUxGUo)
- Lyft announced on Monday that General Motors Co had
invested $500 million in the company, or half of its latest $1
billion venture financing round. The funding, which recently
closed, values Lyft at $4.5 billion, not including the new
capital. (nyti.ms/1kHixiC)
- President Obama will announce executive actions Tuesday
designed to tighten federal enforcement of the nation's gun laws
and expand background checks, White House officials said. (nyti.ms/1OvVlzZ)
