Jan 11 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Illumina Inc, a maker of DNA sequencing machines,
said it was forming a company to develop a type of blood test
that would work for any kind of cancer, but some experts see
risks involved. (nyti.ms/1RhoukE)
- On Monday, Bruin Sports Capital is expected to announce
Courtside Ventures, a new $35 million venture investment firm to
be based in Detroit and New York, that is meant to invest in
nascent sports and media technology start-ups. (nyti.ms/1RvSVUN)
- Fifty years after Congress passed a law opening most
government records to public scrutiny, the House is expected
Tuesday to take up the most important open records overhaul
since 2007. Majorities of both Republicans and Democrats are
expected to support the legislation. (nyti.ms/1P1Hr4H)
- Princess Cristina of Spain is scheduled to appear in court
on Monday, accused of tax fraud as part of a corruption case
centered on money embezzled from public contracts that is
bringing a member of the country's royal family to trial for the
first time. (nyti.ms/1UIkNm2)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)