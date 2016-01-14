Jan 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In its latest step to remake itself and its public image as an industrial company for the digital era, General Electric said it was moving its headquarters from its longtime sprawling suburban home in Fairfield, Connecticut, to the high-tech environs of Boston. (nyti.ms/1TWP6FF)

- Under pressure to devise a fix for its polluting diesel cars, Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Muller met for the first time with a senior government official in the United States to discuss the crisis that has engulfed the German carmaker since September. (nyti.ms/1TWP5Br)

- Howard University said Wednesday that it would join other broadcasters in taking part in a Federal Communications Commission auction that could entail selling the rights to the spectrum on which it broadcasts the nation's only black-owned public television station. (nyti.ms/1TWPcNu)

- A lawyer for Iran's central bank faced skepticism at the Supreme Court on Wednesday as he tried to persuade the justices that his client should not have to pay nearly $2 billion to victims of terrorist attacks. (nyti.ms/1TWPeF6)

- It is still uncertain when Michael Pearson, chief executive of the troubled drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals , will return to the company, his temporary replacement, Howard Schiller, told investors on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1TWPvb1) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)