Jan 19 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- With international sanctions lifted, the Iranian
government called on its oil industry to up production, a move
that could add to a global glut of crude that has sent prices
into a tailspin. (nyti.ms/1U8NjNV)
- Four months after announcing a grueling five-year plan for
reducing the island's vast debt and reviving economic growth,
Puerto Rico's top economic officials said they had been too
optimistic and revised the plan for the worse. (nyti.ms/1U8Nx7D)
- The Chinese economy grew at a 6.8 percent pace in the
fourth quarter, according to data released on Tuesday. It was
the lowest quarterly expansion since the global financial crisis
in 2009. (nyti.ms/1U8NBUW)
- The British bank Barclays Plc has completed the
sale of a controlling stake in its trust business to an
independent investor group led by the Nielsen and Sarikhani
families for an undisclosed amount. (nyti.ms/1U8PiBU)
- National Australia Bank said on Monday that its
British unit, Clydesdale Bank, could be valued at as much as
2.07 billion pounds, or about $3 billion, in an initial public
offering next month as part of a spinoff. (nyti.ms/1U8Plh4)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)