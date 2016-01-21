Jan 21 The following are the top stories on The
- Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia said they indicted
five people, including two research scientists, on charges of
stealing trade secrets about drugs to treat cancer and other
diseases from GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the British drug
giant. (nyti.ms/1OHBB9a)
- Deutsche Bank AG reported a huge yearly loss
of 6.7 billion euros ($7.30 billion) as the cost of past
wrongdoing continued to weigh on its earnings. For the fourth
quarter, the bank announced it had a net loss of 2.1 billion
euros, in contrast to a net profit of 441 million euros a year
earlier. (nyti.ms/1OHC5we)
- United States Treasury secretary, Jacob Lew, said the
financial crisis in Puerto Rico was deepening and he urged
Congress to act quickly to give the government the power it
needs to restructure all of its debt. (nyti.ms/1OHCr5Z)
- Shares of Twitter Inc hit a record low early
Wednesday before going on a wild ride and rising 4.1 percent for
the day. The gain did little to erase Twitter's negative
trajectory, with its shares off 25 percent this year. Square Inc
, which went public last November, fell below its initial
public offering price of $9 for the first time on Wednesday
before recovering. (nyti.ms/1OHDRNV)
- California's attorney general is investigating Exxon Mobil
Corp on whether the company lied to the public and
shareholders about the risks of climate change, and whether the
company's statements over the years constitute violations of
securities laws and other statutes. (nyti.ms/1OHDaEf)
