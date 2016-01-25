Jan 25 The following are the top stories on The
- Avocados From Mexico and two other advertisers - Skittles
and Wix.com - have decided to return to the Super Bowl,
indicating that live television remains important for
advertisers. (nyti.ms/1WIMWLr)
- Traders and portfolio managers worry that sophisticated
institutional investors, who generally tend to take a long-term
view, have been the ones driving the selling over the past six
months. (nyti.ms/1Nu7j86)
- Whether or not negotiators reach a pact by Feb. 1 on how
companies such as Google and Facebook use
Europeans' online data, Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who chairs
the group of European data protection regulators as well as
France's watchdog called the CNIL, is in a position to propel
privacy protection efforts. (nyti.ms/1ZMrViZ)
- Twitter will undergo a major overhaul of its top
ranks in the next few weeks, from its eight-member board to key
executives in engineering and product. (nyti.ms/23mTROW)
