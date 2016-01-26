Jan 26 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Years of rapid economic growth across sub-Saharan Africa fueled hopes of a prosperous new era. To many, the world's poorest continent was finally emerging, with economies that were no longer dependent on the fickle global demand for Africa's raw resources. (nyti.ms/1PhmRS7)

- "Manchester by the Sea," a buzzy drama starring Casey Affleck as a handyman coping with family strife, was sold to Amazon.com Inc for $10 million, beating out the likes of Fox and Universal. (nyti.ms/1Pho6Rq)

- Johnson Controls Inc, which introduced a device that could control room temperature some 130 years ago, has agreed to combine with Tyco International PLc. With the deal, Johnson Controls will relocate its headquarters from Milwaukee to Cork, Ireland, where Tyco is domiciled and where corporate taxes are lower than in the United States. (nyti.ms/1Pho7VA)

- Airbus Group SE said Monday it was in talks with Iran toward the sale of dozens of new commercial aircraft - part of a number of international business deals likely to flow toward Iran since it agreed to curtail its nuclear ambitions. (nyti.ms/1Pho8Zm)

- A Chinese journalist who was traveling across Thailand on a frantic quest for political refuge messaged his wife recently to say that he would soon reach the border with Laos. Two weeks ago, the journalist, Li Xin, disappeared. Li's wife, He Fangmei, and his supporters believe he has joined a growing list of people at odds with Beijing, who have been spirited into China across borders, especially from Thailand. (nyti.ms/1PhoiQG)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)