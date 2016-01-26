Jan 26 The following are the top stories on The
- Years of rapid economic growth across sub-Saharan Africa
fueled hopes of a prosperous new era. To many, the world's
poorest continent was finally emerging, with economies that were
no longer dependent on the fickle global demand for Africa's raw
resources.
- "Manchester by the Sea," a buzzy drama starring Casey
Affleck as a handyman coping with family strife, was sold to
Amazon.com Inc for $10 million, beating out the likes
of Fox and Universal.
- Johnson Controls Inc, which introduced a device
that could control room temperature some 130 years ago, has
agreed to combine with Tyco International PLc. With the
deal, Johnson Controls will relocate its headquarters from
Milwaukee to Cork, Ireland, where Tyco is domiciled and where
corporate taxes are lower than in the United States.
- Airbus Group SE said Monday it was in talks with
Iran toward the sale of dozens of new commercial aircraft - part
of a number of international business deals likely to flow
toward Iran since it agreed to curtail its nuclear ambitions.
- A Chinese journalist who was traveling across Thailand on
a frantic quest for political refuge messaged his wife recently
to say that he would soon reach the border with Laos. Two weeks
ago, the journalist, Li Xin, disappeared. Li's wife, He Fangmei,
and his supporters believe he has joined a growing list of
people at odds with Beijing, who have been spirited into China
across borders, especially from Thailand.
