Jan 27 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Despite global economic turmoil, many economists argue that the American currency's rise is mostly a good thing. But there are downsides, and not all in the United States. (nyti.ms/1SiBfKM)

- If accepted, Fox Searchlight's offer for "The Birth of a Nation," about Nat Turner, would be one of the highest prices ever paid for a film making its debut at the film festival. (nyti.ms/1OY8K0G)

- Apple Inc's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts, and it issued a disappointing forecast for the current period. (nyti.ms/1KElJTe)

- The insurance giant American International Group Inc brushed aside Carl Icahn's push for a breakup, saying it would sell or spin off some businesses and create nine operating units. (nyti.ms/1PiUyCM) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)