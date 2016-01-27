BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says issues presentation in response to Marcato Capital Management's press release on May 22
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Despite global economic turmoil, many economists argue that the American currency's rise is mostly a good thing. But there are downsides, and not all in the United States. (nyti.ms/1SiBfKM)
- If accepted, Fox Searchlight's offer for "The Birth of a Nation," about Nat Turner, would be one of the highest prices ever paid for a film making its debut at the film festival. (nyti.ms/1OY8K0G)
- Apple Inc's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts, and it issued a disappointing forecast for the current period. (nyti.ms/1KElJTe)
- The insurance giant American International Group Inc brushed aside Carl Icahn's push for a breakup, saying it would sell or spin off some businesses and create nine operating units. (nyti.ms/1PiUyCM) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
