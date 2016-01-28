Jan 28 The following are the top stories on The
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Even as petroleum prices plummet and the kingdom burns
through its financial reserves, the Saudis are betting they can
win an oil war of attrition. (nyti.ms/1PUnxsX)
- A report from the New York attorney general portrays a
complex business in which technologically adept ticket brokers
are able to profit at the expense of ordinary fans. (nyti.ms/23vhOnh)
- Gilead Sciences may face legal action in
Massachusetts unless it drops prices for its hepatitis C drugs.
In California, it is being sued over patents for an H.I.V.
treatment. (nyti.ms/1KcfUBy)
- The quarter was another blockbuster for Facebook Inc
and its shares jumped in after-hours trading. (nyti.ms/1SLtQoO)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)