- Microsoft Corp sank a data center on the ocean
floor, where the sea water acts as a coolant, and plans to use
the waves to power it. The results were encouraging enough to
try a bigger version. (nyti.ms/1WVJflC)
- Europe is greatly increasing military and security
spending on the fight against terrorism, a shift from austerity
methods that dominated its policies in recent years. (nyti.ms/1mAo3BN)
- Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director, and Bob
Sauerberg, its new chief executive, are trying to keep the
publisher's many magazines profitable and relevant in the
Internet age. (nyti.ms/1QBjepr)
- Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse will pay
a combined $154.3 million to settle allegations that they
misrepresented their private stock trading services. The
systems, known as dark pools, are supposed to offer a haven to
traditional traders and investors from predatory trading
behavior. (nyti.ms/1QRLlT3)
