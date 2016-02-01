Feb 1 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp sank a data center on the ocean floor, where the sea water acts as a coolant, and plans to use the waves to power it. The results were encouraging enough to try a bigger version. (nyti.ms/1WVJflC)

- Europe is greatly increasing military and security spending on the fight against terrorism, a shift from austerity methods that dominated its policies in recent years. (nyti.ms/1mAo3BN)

- Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director, and Bob Sauerberg, its new chief executive, are trying to keep the publisher's many magazines profitable and relevant in the Internet age. (nyti.ms/1QBjepr)

- Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse will pay a combined $154.3 million to settle allegations that they misrepresented their private stock trading services. The systems, known as dark pools, are supposed to offer a haven to traditional traders and investors from predatory trading behavior. (nyti.ms/1QRLlT3) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)